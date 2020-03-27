Williamsport firefighters make changes to daily routine

The Williamsport Bureau of Fire is practicing social distancing and taking precautionary measures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Firefighters in Williamsport are doing their part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Officials at the fire department say they have made several changes to their daily routine.

"Really what we do is community-based, we're always out in the community either doing fire safety training or building pre-plans or building inspections or just working hand in hand with our community partners and we had to put a stop to all that," said Fire Chief Mark Killian.

Anyone who enters the fire department, including firefighters, must have their temperature taken. Newswatch 16 was also screened when we arrived at the bureau.

"Prior to them coming in the building, we are doing self-assessments to every one of our members and self-assessments again of every one of our personnel before they leave also."

Firefighters in Williamsport say one of the most challenging things to do when responding to an emergency is social distancing.

"It definitely adds a degree of difficulty, it's a problem that we have never had to deal with before so that 6 feet staying away from everyone is definitely a concern for every one of us and trying to maintain that is almost like a second thought to us," said Platoon Chief Sherman Heaster.

Fire Chief Mark Killian also says equipment is being sanitized daily.

"We have facilities on site to clean our normal clothing. None of our personnel can wear their uniforms back and forth to work. They don't wear their uniforms home, everything stays here, it's cleaned here, sanitized here and we sanitize the firehouse twice daily."