WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Two people are dead after flames broke out at their home in Lycoming County.

The fire started just before 6:30 a.m. along the 200 block of Woodward Street.

Fire officials said when they arrived, they found flames shooting from the back of the home and up through the second floor.

A fire marshal has been called in to determine the cause of the blaze.