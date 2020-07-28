Driver charged in deadly Lycoming County crash scheduled for trial

A Williamsport man accused of driving under the influence and killing two people earlier this month was in court on Tuesday.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Matthew Bower, 35 of Williamsport has been charged with multiple counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol.

Witnesses say Bower crossed over into the opposite lane on the Arch Street Bridge heading into Williamsport on July 18 around 10 p.m.

Witnesses testified on Tuesday that Bower struck a motorcycle at a high rate of speed. Both James Neufer and Amanda Bergstrom of Williamsport were killed in the wreck.

Williamsport police say they arrived on the scene and witnessed Bower parked in his car just a few feet from the crash site. An officer approached Bower and noticed he had a significant cut on his forehead. Bower than preceded to tell the officer he was going really fast and had four or five alcoholic beverages. The officer said That bower had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and breath that smelled strongly of alcohol.

Bower's lawyer argued in court that the charges for DUI be thrown out because it was undetermined when the beverages were consumed and if the bloodshot eyes and slurred speech were related to his injuries.