Williamsport Crosscutters ready to return

The Williamsport Crosscutters will soon take the field for the first time in almost two years. Newswatch 16's Chris Keating shows what to expect.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Later this month, the inaugural season of the MLB Draft League will begin, and that means the Williamsport Crosscutters will be back out on the diamond.

Previously, the Crosscutters were a minor league affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies, but now they are affiliated with all 30 major league teams.

"New league, same fun. That is what we want to tell everybody about the MLB Draft League. It is going to be pretty exciting," said Gabe Sinicropi, vice president of marketing for the Crosscutters.

Earlier this week, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the lifting of restrictions over Memorial Day Weekend. That means the Crosscutters can have a full capacity stadium on May 31.

"Instead of only being able to host 600 fans at a ballgame here at Muncy Bank Ballpark, we can host 2,500 fans, a full stadium."

Starting Memorial Day, the Williamsport Crosscutters can start filling the stadium completely. However, there is still one important rule you must follow when you come to the ballpark—you must wear a mask.

"Masking is still in place unless you are actively eating or drinking at your seats. All of our other safety protocols that we had in place will remain in place."

The Crosscutters front office says that fans can start purchasing single-game tickets starting next week. Besides opening night, all seats for every other home game this season will be available for purchase.

"Wednesday, May 12, 10 a.m., they can order them over the phone, over at the Cutters' hotline, at crosscutters.com, or in-person here at the ballpark box office.