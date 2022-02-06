Baseball returns to Billtown

The Williamsport Crosscutters open up their season against the State College Spikes Thursday night.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Baseball is officially back in Williamsport. The Williamsport Crosscutters open up their second year in the MLB Draft League against the State College Spikes.

"You know there is nothing like opening night. No matter what level you are at or what sport you are in, opening night is always special so we are excited," said Gabe Sinicropi of the Williamsport Crosscutters.

When fans walk into Muncy Bank Ball Park for opening night, they will have something new to look at. Thanks to grants from both the state and the city of Williamsport the ball field now has a brand new 700 Thousand dollar video scoreboard.

"It will create, not only this year but even in future years, new avenues of entertainment for our stadium and people who attend games," added Sinicropi.

The Williamsport Crosscutters will play 40 home games this year which is the most the franchise has ever had in its 28-year existence.

Newswatch 16 spoke with one fan who stopped by to pick up tickets.

"It is for my girlfriend's kids. They are 10 and 8 and it is their first ballgame," said Daniel Snyder of Williamsport.

One Crosscutters employee looks forward to the start of a new season. Rhashan West-Bey has special needs and is a big fan of the Cutters. He has been the ballclub's Director of Smiles since 2004.

"I have been here every summer for 18 years and I am going to do it for the 19th year this summer," said West-Bey.

"We kind of took him in in 2004 and gave him jobs to do. He has shown up for work every day, literally since then, and is a big part of not only our front office staff but of the entertainment experience when you come out to Bowman Field," said Sinicropi.