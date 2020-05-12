Williamsport couple charged with abusing children for more than two decades

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office arrested Matthew Zeigler and his wife Christine Zeigler of Williamsport on charges of child abuse of their eight children.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A couple in Lycoming County is accused of abusing their eight children for more than two decades.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office says Matthew and Christine Zeigler of Williamsport were arrested Friday morning on abuse charges.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office arrested 48-year-old Matthew Zeigler and his 50-year-old wife, Christine Zeigler of Williamsport on charges of child abuse of their eight that took place over two decades.



The couple is accused of emotionally and physically abusing the children from 1994 until this year.



For people in Williamsport, they can't understand how a parent could do this to their own children and for so many years.



"It's horrible. I mean, honestly, it's absolutely horrible. We have kids, I couldn't imagine having that done to me or it's just sad,” said Garreth Watts.



The AG's office says its case began in May of this year following the arrest of Matthew for firing a gun out the window of the family's home during a fight with his wife.



Five of their children were home at the time, including Matthew's 18-year-old daughter who was outside at the time the shots were fired.



The AG’s office says the children were punched, beaten with a leather belt, forced to drink harmful liquids, and locked in a closet for up to a week with no food or water.

"I don't think they should be allowed to have children,” said Brandon Whitnell.

"If you don't want a child or you're going to abuse them, then you shouldn't have them, give them up for adoption,” said Alyssa Danley.



The AG's office praised the Lycoming County Children and Youth Services agency .. saying it was a key partner in this investigation ...



That agency told Newswatch 16 that it could not comment on specific cases but did say:

