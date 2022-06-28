x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lycoming County

Williamsport contractor charged with theft from customers

Michael Bloom allegedly took deposits for work and never provided the services.
Credit: WNEP

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A contractor faces dozens of felony charges after several people said they paid a deposit but didn't get the job done.

The Pennsylvania attorney general's office announced charges against Michael Bloom of Williamsport on Tuesday.

Bloom allegedly pocketed over $86,000 from his clients, mostly seniors, to install elevators or lifts in their homes.

The attorney general said Bloom took deposits and provided little or no services in return. When residents requested refunds, Bloom refused to return the deposits.

Bloom has been charged with 37 felonies, including home improvement fraud, deceptive business practices, theft by deception, and theft by unlawful taking.

Related Articles

See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.   

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Expansion to bring more jobs coming to Lycoming County