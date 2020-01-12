Williamsport community thankful for Crosscutters staying

The community in Lycoming County depends on the team for both entertainment and the economy.

It was roughly around this time last year when the future of the Williamsport Crosscutters was up in the air.

With Major League Baseball looking to offload some of its 160 minor league baseball teams, the Crosscutters were among the 42 teams on the chopping block.

And with the Crosscutters contract with MLB expiring at the end of this year, team officials feared they would have their ties to MLB served.

But in a sort of 11th-hour decision, MLB announced it was forming a new draft league that would include the Williamsport Crosscutters.

This made it clear the minor league team would be staying in Billtown.

Jason Fink, President and CEO of the Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, says the Crosscutters have been in Williamsport since 1926.

The community here depends on the team for both its entertainment but especially its economy.

"Well, if we didn't have minor league baseball or baseball at Bowman Field with the Williamsport Crosscutters it would definitely impact our community adversely. Looking at it from the perspective of just not only the revenue aspect of it, the financial impact but also you know, it's form of entertainment that people enjoyed the experience. This year we obviously didn't have it and I know a lot people are looking forward to going back to Bowman Field to be able to experience baseball again," said Fink.