Williamsport City Hall sale up for vote

Williamsport city council will vote on September 14th to sell the former City Hall building to a realty group in Lackawanna County.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In just two weeks time, Williamsport City Council must decide to accept or reject a bid to buy the condemned City Hall building on the corner West Fourth and Hepburn Streets. JBAS Realty of Jessup in Lackawanna County bid more than $550,000 for the property.

The former City Hall building was condemned in August of 2021 after storm water damaged the building's structure. The building is also in need of ADA compliant upgrades. City officials say they explored grants but had no luck finding any that would pay for the $6,000,000 or more needed for repairs and upgrades. The city claims the only other option would be to raise taxes.

"We don't have the money... and I do not want to put this on the back of the tax payers in order to rehab City Hall," said Mayor Derek Slaughter.

City offices are currently located in the Trade and Transit buildings along Third Street. Mayor Slaughter says the plan is to remain there for the next few years. Any future plans for a new City Hall are on hold.

The city is also being investigated by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office for misappropriating millions of dollars in federal and state grant monies between 2009 and 2019.

"Once we have all that information and we know the financial footing that we are standing on, then we can say here is the money we have and here is what we are working with and now, what are our options," stated Slaughter.

But not everyone is backing the city's plan. Bruce Huffman is a member of the Lycoming County Historical Society and has been a Williamsport resident for more than 30 years. He disagrees with the possible sale and claims the city could be doing more to keep it.

"This is one of the most iconic buildings in all of Williamsport. It is listed on the National Register, it has been City Hall since 1979 and it is what I have always known as City Hall and it is what I would like City Hall to remain," Huffman said.

The city was granted $100,000 to purchase the more than 100-year-old building in 1977. Two years later it was dedicated as the new City Hall. Huffman believes selling the building would violate the 1959 Donated and Dedicated Property Act.

"Any building, land or property that has been dedicated to public use and if you want to change that use you have to petition the court and get a court a court order to change the use," he explained.

Mayor Slaughter denies that claim.

"Our city solicitors have reviewed the act and we are not in violation of this act and we can go ahead and move forward with the sale of City Hall and I believe our city solicitors will be putting out a statement in the not too distant future explaining why we are not in violation of this act," said the mayor.