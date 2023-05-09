Williamsport YMCA Child Care Center shut down

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The child care center at the Williamsport YMCA has been shut down by the state.
An order from the PA Department of Human Services says the conditions at the center on Walnut Street are negligent.
A report alleges a staff member dragged and screamed at a child, and kids were left unattended.
On Facebook, the Williamsport YMCA acknowledged the closure, saying, "This decision was based on recent inspections and reports of noncompliance related to the supervision and care of children."
The Williamsport YMCA says it will appeal.
