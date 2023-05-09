Williamsport YMCA Child Care Center shut down

Childcare services at the Williamsport YMCA shut down Tuesday and will remain closed indefinitely according to officials with the facility.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The child care center at the Williamsport YMCA has been shut down by the state.

An order from the PA Department of Human Services says the conditions at the center on Walnut Street are negligent.

A report alleges a staff member dragged and screamed at a child, and kids were left unattended.

On Facebook, the Williamsport YMCA acknowledged the closure, saying, "This decision was based on recent inspections and reports of noncompliance related to the supervision and care of children."

Walnut St Childcare Center Closed On September 5th, 2023, the Williamsport Branch YMCA received notice from the PA... Posted by Williamsport Branch YMCA on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

The Williamsport YMCA says it will appeal.