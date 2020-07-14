Williamsport cancer patient surprises wife on anniversary

Rick Lumbard of Williamsport re-proposed to his wife after a cancer treatment session.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Rick Lumbard is receiving treatment at UPMC's Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport. He was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a malignant tumor affecting his brain back in 2015.

"It is in remission right now, which is pretty much unheard of for this type of cancer and I am still doing treatment every other week," said Lumbard.

Patients diagnosed with glioblastoma normally have a very low survival rate at the five-year mark.

"The five-year mark, my personal doctor told me that only 1 percent of patients diagnosed with glio make it five years. This is five years," said Lumbard.

Lumbard says his wife Brenda has been his biggest supporter through it all. His most recent treatment fell on the same day as their 41st wedding anniversary. He had the idea to re-propose to his wife when she came to pick him up from the hospital.

"I talked with the people here at UPMC and again she, of course, didn't know anything, and I thought, 'What better way to do this, on our anniversary and doing this again?'" he said.

With cake, balloons, flowers, and family members in attendance, Rick got down on one knee and popped the question once again.

"I just was shocked and had no idea what was going on. He is always full of surprises, but this is the icing on the cake," said Brenda Lumbard.