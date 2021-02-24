Williamsport butcher hanging up his cleaver after more than 50 years

Don Waltman Meats & Deli in Williamsport has been feeding folks in the area for nearly six decades.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — For more than 50 years, Don Waltman's Meats and Deli has been a staple in the Williamsport community. Owner Don Waltman has worked in the meat business since the age of 7.

"My dad started the business in 1950, and I was 7, and I grew up in it, and I turned 19 when my dad had a massive heart attack, and I took over the meat business at 19," said owner Don Waltman.

However, recently, the 76-year-old Waltman decided to hang up his meat cleaver and close his business. His shop on Court Street in Billtown is currently up for sale.

"I'm at the age where I just can't do it anymore, so that is one big reason why I am going to have to close the store," said Waltman.

An employee of Waltman has high praise for the way her longtime boss treated her and other staff.

"It was like a family. It wasn't like coming to work every day. We were a family. Those of us who were left, and there was only a handful of employees left, and Don was here every day supervising us," said deli manager Kelli Travis.

Don told Newswatch 16 that he will miss his customers the most after working nearly six decades in the meat business.

"People would come in here, and as soon as I saw those people, I knew what they were eating. I knew how much ground beef they would get, what kind of steaks they would get, what kind of roast. Didn't know their names, but I knew what they ate," said Waltman.