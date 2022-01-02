Williamsport businesses giving back

Leo's Pizzeria and many other businesses in Williamsport threw a pizza party for more than 600 kids at Curtin Intermediate School.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Leo's Pizzeria in Williamsport strives to give back to the central Pennsylvania community. Owner Mark Mangiardi, with the help of other local pizza shops, made free pizza for more than 600 students at Curtin Intermediate School.

"We don't offer any specials on our pizzas because every month or month and a half, we will give up our sales for a day and either feed a school, a hospital, or a nursing home. It is just kind of what we are known for now," said Mangiardi.

Leo's and Joe's East End Pizza are making the 100 pies, but there are more than ten different businesses providing food and drinks for the students and gift certificates for the teachers.

Here is a list of the businesses and organizations that helped:

Joe's East End Pizza,

Long Island Pizza,

Mileto's,

Humpty Dumpty Creekside,

Lang's Chocolate,

At Your Convenience,

Julie's Coffee,

Kellen Moore State Farm,

QTJ's Cleaning Service,

Rise and Shine,

Pennsylvania National Guard.

The 100 pizzas, chips, garlic knots, and drinks were taken to the school by the Pennsylvania National Guard. The kids at Curtin Intermediate School were shocked to find out that they were getting treated to a pizza day.

"Pretty neat experience," said sixth-grader Cooper Gutberlet. "We got surprised with it, which makes it even better. It just really surprised me and made my day."

"Out of all the schools, they picked us, and I think it is really nice of them and considerate," said sixth-grader Moneh Whaley.

"I think that this school is deserving of what we have just been given by the community, and I really appreciate the area, the community, and all the local businesses," said Gutberlet.

Leo's Pizzeria is opening up another location in Lock Haven next month. Mangiardi says he plans on giving back to that community as well.