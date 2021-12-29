Williamsport businesses gearing up for New Year's Eve

The Genetti Hotel and Brickyard restaurant are welcoming folks in to ring in the New Year.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — After most of the New Year's Eve festivities were canceled last year, the city of Williamsport is ready to ring in 2022 in style. Businesses are gearing up to celebrate the holiday.

"With not doing it last year because of Covid, we are really hoping we can kind of turn the corner and get some event-goers and party-goers out here for New Year's Eve," said Kathy Taylor, the general manager of the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport.

"An exciting day and an exciting time for the restaurant industry. So, to be open on New Year's Eve is going to be fun. Just having people out and in a good mood is all we are really looking for," said Tony Ecker, co-owner of the Stonehouse and Brickyard restaurants in Williamsport.

The Genetti Hotel and Suites will be hosting its New Year's Rockin' Eve party. A ticket to the event will cost you $35, and the party will feature two bands. The same party welcomed more than 500 guests back in 2019.

"At midnight, we are going to do a champagne toast, and we will also have a midnight buffet here in our lobby," said Taylor.

Just a few blocks away, the Stonehouse and Brickyard restaurants located in Pine Square will kick off its holiday festivities at 9 p.m. They will be serving drinks until 2 a.m. and will feature live music of their own.

"Just kind of excited to be open for New Year's Eve. Both restaurants will have dinner specials, and then late night we have Cass and the Bailout Crew running live music next door at the Stonehouse," said Ecker.

Both businesses tell Newswatch 16 that there are no COVID-19 guidelines in place but encourage people to attend if they feel comfortable doing so.

"You know, if people are more comfortable wearing a mask and social distancing then, of course, that is encouraged," said Taylor.

Whatever your plans are for New Year's Eve, remember to be safe, don't drink and drive, and take the proper precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19.