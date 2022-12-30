Williamsport businesses gearing up for New Year's Eve

Businesses in downtown Williamsport are preparing to welcoming hundreds of people for this weekend's festivities.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — As we approach the end of 2022, the city of Williamsport is ready to welcome the new year in style. Businesses are gearing up to celebrate the holiday.

"Super excited to welcome everybody in the community to the Genetti to ring in the new year with us," said Stephanie Jones, the sales manager at Genetti Hotel and Suites.

"One of the biggest nights of the year for all the restaurants and bars downtown," said Anthony Mussare, the owner of The Bar on Market.

The Genetti Hotel and Suites will be hosting its New Year's Rockin' Eve party this Saturday. A ticket to the event will cost you $50, and the party will feature live music and food. The same party welcomed more than 400 guests last year.

"We will have our midnight buffet. Your ticket includes your champagne toast at midnight, and we have party favors," added Jones.

Just a few blocks down the street, The Bar on Market is excited to welcome people back. Last year the bar was unable to celebrate the holiday because of Covid. The business is expecting to serve hundreds of people.

"It is a lot of people. We have an occupancy of 200 people here and then 1500 people next door, and it is going to be pretty crazy, but it will be fun," Mussare said.

Mussare says the party will also extend across the street from his bar at the Scottish Rite Auditorium. There you can also find live music, food, and drinks. You will need a ticket to get in.

"We are doing the food over there, doing catering and selling some drinks. Bears Picnic Events is the host. They are great, and they do it every year," he added.

City officials did ask us to tell you that if you do plan on going out this weekend to celebrate or to do some drinking, then please take the necessary safety precautions.