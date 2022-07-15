Workers volunteer to help feed the hungry

Labels By Pulizzi sent 25 employees to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to pack food.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Employees from Labels by Pulizzi, a business in Williamsport, spent the day volunteering at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Vince Pulizzi says he and his employees want to help the local community during tough times.

"A lot of families are really feeling the squeeze and struggling to make sure they have enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families."

Canned food, cereal, juice, and more goods were packed into each box. Each employee had their own job in the packing line.

"We had to split up into two groups, so it actually worked out pretty good. We are doing a little competition to see which group can pack the most boxes the most accurately."

The food bank in Williamsport provided 17.1 million pounds of food to 13 counties over the past year. With inflation being at a 40-year high, the food bank is seeing more people in need.

"We are certainly not as high as we were during the height of the pandemic, but compared to any time before that, we are at a record level of need and distributions. So, things are very busy," said Joe Arthur with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The company helped pack 400 boxes for the Senior Food Box program.

If you or a group would like to volunteer to pack food, you can sign-up here.

