Williamsport business celebrates 50 years

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A business is celebrating five decades of serving slices of heaven to locals.

Tony's Delicatessen, on Washington Boulevard, is partying it up.

The business began 50 years ago when Tony DiParlo started it.

Dozens of people were there to say thanks.

Tony's son, Carl DiParlo, is now the owner.

He shared the secret to staying open so long as a family business.

"Customer service is the trick. We pride ourselves on the best customer service of anywhere," said DiParlo.

Tony's Delicatessen has been family-run since it opened 50 years ago.

