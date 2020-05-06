Protest march held in Williamsport

Marching against injustice, folks came out in Williamsport to end racism and hate speech in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hundreds of people gathered at Memorial Park in Williamsport Friday morning to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Protesters marched from the west end of Williamsport to Montoursville, a trip that is just over seven miles.

Protesters chanted, held up signs, and remained peaceful during their long march.

The walk was well represented with people from many backgrounds.

One protester says he's proud of his community's support.

"Just to see all these people coming out and actually supporting speaks volumes for all of central Pennsylvania," said Nyric Gosley.