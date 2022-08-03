Williamsport art student pursuing dream

Avery Sauers will attend Moore College's premiere Summer Art and Design Institute in Philadelphia.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Avery Sauers is a junior at Williamsport Area High School. Her passion is art. She can be found in the school's art room every day, working on her craft.

"Art is like my escape from the real world," said Sauers. "If I need to let feelings out or if I want to express something I can't express in words, then I can draw."

The 16-year-old was born with little to no hearing. At a young age, she received cochlear implants and says she faced challenges growing up. However, that doesn't stop her from pursuing her dream.

"I take my implants off, and I have like zero hearing, and I can hear my own thoughts and my own mind, and it helps me creatively. I can think of stuff, and I don't have any other distractions," added Sauers.

"She has overcome that challenge and is such a great communicator, and it doesn't hold her back at all," said Andrea McDonough, an art teacher at the high school.

Avery was accepted into Moore College's premiere Summer Art and Design Institute in Philadelphia. She will attend a four-week course specializing in digital art, a passion of hers.

"Ever since I was little, I wished I could do that and inspire joy and passion into others like cartoons inspired me," said Sauers.

"It will help Avery with portfolio building as she applies to undergraduate programs her senior year," added McDonough.

The program will cost her $6,000 to attend. So, she is hosting two fundraisers to help pay for her tuition.

"I am auctioning off paintings at one of the events, and then the other event, I will be teaching a painting class."

If you are interested in participating in either of Avery's fundraisers, you can sign up here.