Williamsport Area school is a Blue Ribbon recipient

Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School is one of just 10 schools across the state to be awarded.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Students were hard at work on Monday at Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School. That hard work is being recognized at the national level.

The kindergarten to third grade primary school in the Williamsport Area School District is one of 297 schools to be named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School.

"It's a credit to our staff, students, families, and our community all working together for student achievement. That is what we are here for; we are here to educate our kids," said Hepburn-Lycoming Primary Principal Michele Kunkle.

This award means the U.S. Department of Education recognizes Hepburn-Lycoming as an Exemplary High-Performing School. This is thanks to the school's high test scores.

"The Blue Ribbon status as an exemplary school means we met the state targets for our third grade PSSAs that they have set for us over the past few years," added Kunkle.

"All the way from kindergarten up, we have been getting the job done. The kids know learning is important," said Mary Rider-Dincher, a third grade teacher.

Third grader Finley Pawlak credits her teachers for the school's success.

"Every teacher I have had so far has been so kind to me. So, whenever we are taking a test, the teachers just tell us to try our best, and there is no stress on you."

Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School is just one of ten schools across the state to win this year's Blue Ribbon Award.

Rider-Dincher says her students are the definition of exemplary.

"We expect the learning. We are here to support the learning. We push for it, and they know it is important. They know they are important, and if they know they are important, then they do their best," added Rider-Dincher.

Officials with the Williamsport Area School District will be heading down to Washington D.C. later this fall to accept the award.