Williamsport among highest COVID-19 infection rates

As the New Year approaches, medical professionals at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 data in the region.

"Increased numbers due to increased testing and what we are seeing in the hospitals is right now we have 106 inpatients COVID positive in our Susquehanna region," said Susan Duchman.

Susan Duchman is the Chief Nursing Officer at the hospital. She says cases have been on the rise but many of their patients do not require to be hospitalized.

"We see patients coming in ill but when we look at the big picture there is a lot but I'm going to say the significant number of patients we are testing are remaining at home and being cared for at home," said Duchman.

A recent report issued by the New York Times listed Williamsport as the city with the 19th highest COVID-19 infection rate in the country. The hospital system is aware of this report.

"It does mean for us, just like we have been, we are monitoring, we are working our capacity plans and we are carefully working with all of our plans to care for everyone who needs us to care for them when they come to the hospital," said Duchman.

Duchman said there are ways that the city and region can decrease the growing infection rate.

"The way not to be on that list and not to have an increase is to wear masks, social distance, and wash our hands. All controllable by each and every one of us, it doesn't take health care to control that, it takes each of us in our community to do that," said Duchman.