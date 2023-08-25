Wiffle ball in Williamsport

Team Australia faced off against Team Dwell in UPMC's 7th annual wiffle ball game.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It was all smiles at the Liberty Arena in Williamsport as Team Australia squared off against the kids from Team Dwell in a wiffle ball game. Dwell is a non-profit organization that supports foster and adoptive families.

"Kids that are here today are all kinds of families that we have supported through their foster care journey and adoption journey," said Jennifer Lake of Dwell Orphan Care.

This is the seventh annual wiffle ball game that UPMC Williamsport has hosted.

"Smiles, handshakes, just showing kids love and why bringing baseball here every year is important," said Kari Kurtz, the director of community relations at UPMC.

The kids even got tips from Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and Detroit Tiger great Alan Trammell. He was the game's pitcher.

"My goal today is to get it right in the area where they can whack it. I don't want to strike anybody out, I want them to hit me," Trammell said.

Newswatch 16 caught up with a few players from the Australian team. They were excited to share the game they love with kids from our area who have never played before.

"Pretty cool playing with some people less fortunate than us and didn't have as much stuff as us and seeing how good they can be," said Isaac Meighan.

"Make them experience it too, like, how much fun we are having playing baseball, and so they can have fun playing baseball too," added Harrison Goodwin.

Each kid competing in the game got to take home a goodie bag from UPMC and an autograph from Trammell.