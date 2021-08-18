Wet weather preludes Little League World Series

Storms rolled through the Williamsport area on Wednesday but organizers said the wet weather should not impact games on Thursday.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Rain came pouring down in Williamsport on Wednesday.

The Little League World Series baseball fields were covered with tarps ahead of the first day of play on Thursday.

"When we saw the rain in the forecast, the hope was it would be today and not tomorrow because tomorrow it creates a little more of a challenge for little league to be able to get their games in," said Jason Fink, president of the Williamsport Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce.

Fink said there are drainage systems in place on the ball fields to protect against a situation like this.

"A few years ago they went and had new, more modern drainage system put in to be able to deal with rain like this," said Fink.

Restaurants were also worried about the weather, but workers at Long Island Pizza said the rain didn't stop teams at the little league complex from ordering a few pies.

"I was a little concerned with the rain because everybody's like, 'oh man, are we going to travel?' This and that. We have had people coming in today and ordering at the complex so I'm very, very encouraged about this," said Kurt Kane, Long Island Pizza.

Barrel 135 in downtown Williamsport is also a popular place for parents of players to grab a bite to eat.

"We're pretty full right now, so hopefully the rain makes people not want to cook and want to come out to eat," said Kelli McCloskey, Barrel 135.

The first game of the Little League World Series kicks off Thursday at 1 p.m.

The games continue through August 29th.