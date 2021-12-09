Basketball teams wear green socks to support player in need of kidney transplant

Maddy Fausnaught is in need of a kidney transplant.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A young girl's community is raising awareness of an issue while sinking shots in Lycoming County.

Green socks were worn at the Lycoming Valley Intermediate School's basketball tournament.

Green, the color of organ donation, was chosen in support of Maddy Fausnaught.

Maddy, who is a basketball player herself, is in need of a kidney transplant.

"We want to see Maddy get better, she walks around like she's fine but we know that if she definitely has a new kidney then she'll be better," said Khamya Moat, teammate.

All participating teams sported the green socks in support.