COGAN STATION, Pa. — A water heater leak caused quite the commotion in Lycoming County.

A second alarm was called out for emergency crews around 7:30 p.m. to Hepburn Lycoming Primary School along Route 973 in Hepburn Township.

The school filled with smoke and haze, prompting windows to be broken.

Eventually, fire crews got the situation under control.

Officials do not believe it will impact the school's schedule for Wednesday.