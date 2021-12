The plumbing burst in the hall after a coil within the building's heating system broke.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — There are some water woes in Lycoming County.

The plumbing burst overnight Tuesday at Williamsport City Hall after a coil within the building's heating system broke.

Officials say the basement, first, and second floors all sustained significant water damage.

This isn't the first problem City Hall has faced.

The building has been closed since September after it was condemned due to storm damage and air quality issues.