Water boil advisory in Williamsport

Parts of Billtown are under a boil advisory after a water main break.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A boil advisory is in effect for parts of Williamsport after a water main break.

Customers of the Williamsport Municipal Water Authority (WMWA) in the following areas should boil their water before drinking it.

Hillside Avenue from Fox Hollow Road to West 4th Street

West 4th Street from Millionaire Drive to Daughterty's Run Road

Wahoo Drive (all)

Towncrest Road (all)

West End Terrace, including Terrace Lane, Centreline Avenue, Laurel Run Circle, and Wisteria Lane

Nicely Lane from West 4th Street to Fox Hollow Road, including Williamsport Area High School and Williamsport Area Middle School (Roosevelt Middle School)

A water tank will be available at the Williamsport Area Middle School (Roosevelt Middle School). Residents should bring sanitized, portable containers to transport potable water from the distribution location.