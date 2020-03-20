Volunteers Needed at Central PA Food Bank

The Central PA Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help out during this time.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Because of the coronavirus, the doors are locked at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank in Williamsport. But the facility is very much open. Volunteers here filled bags of apples.

"With the COVID-19 we have seen an increased need," Carla Fisher said.

With businesses closing due to the coronavirus, people all over Pennsylvania are unexpectedly out of work. Communications and marketing coordinator Carla Fisher says the food bank's services are now needed more than ever.

"We're making sure to take precautions as far as distributing food to our partners, giving more food so they can come back in longer time periods to sustain the families that are home," Fisher said.

With an increase in demand at the food bank comes an increased need for volunteers.

"We are calling our community if you're able and healthy to donate your time, an hour or two," Fisher said.

There are new safety protocols for volunteers.

"The first thing they do is wash their hands, sign a waiver that they have not been in contact with anyone that they are aware of and that they're not ill. And then we have no more than ten people in a volunteer pack," Fisher said.