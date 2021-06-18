Vintage gun auction this weekend

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating stopped by the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department and has all the details on a vintage gun auction happening this weekend.

HUGHESVILLE, Pa. — Over 130 vintage guns and rifles will be up for auction beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department. The guns were collected by the late Russell Dugan, who used to own Dixie's Gun Shop in Lycoming County.

"He has loved guns ever since I was a kid. He has collected them and sold them as far as I can remember. It was one of the great loves of his life," said Dugan's daughter Pam Aderhold.

"It's guns that you normally don't see on an everyday street. There's a lot of vintage rifles and firearms here," said auctioneer Dan Voneida, who noted that some are worth five figures.

"We have a Henry. There is an original Henry here. We have 1866 and 1868 Yellowboy Winchesters. They are original Civil War guns. and we also have muzzleloaders and long rifles," Voneida said.

"I hope that they buy some and enjoy them as much as my dad did, and I hope we have a good turnout," Aderhold said.

Everyone is welcome to come to the auction, but you are advised to get there early because there are only a limited number of seats.

"They can come in and get their numbers and they can bid like anybody else. You can pay with cash, credit card, or check, whatever you have for payment.