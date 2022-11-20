Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport

The Christmas market featuring local vendors and crafters was held at the Williamsport YWCA Sunday afternoon.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend.

The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.

Organizers said the weekend-long event drew hundreds of people. The event gives exposure to local artists.

"It is a wonderful way to kick off the holiday shopping season and to really get some unique gifts that you can't find other places and to support each other in the local community," said Jennifer Flint, Victorian Christmas Committee.

Event organizers say they are already looking forward to planning next year's Victorian Christmas.