Veteran walks for mental health in Lycoming County

Ryan Hayslip is walking 75 miles to raise awareness for veterans' mental health.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Ryan Hayslip is an Army veteran and served eight and a half years with two tours in Iraq. During that time, he developed his own issues with mental health.

"I was working with guys in the oil fields that were in therapy just like me, veterans. No one knows about it or talks about it," said Hayslip.

To help raise awareness and money for veterans dealing with mental health issues, Hayslip is doing a 24-hour walk through the Williamsport area.

"We are at the Hepburn Street River Walk parking lot now. We will go down to Maynard Street and cross over the Veteran Memorial Bridge and go over to Southside and come down South Williamsport and over the Market Street Bridge and back to the river walk on this side. It is a three-mile loop," added Hayslip.

This is the second year he has done the walk. He says other vets will accompany him on his 25-lap journey.

"We have quadrupled the start of what I had last year. Last year I had 30 people, and I have what is supposed to be like 100 people walking today," Hayslip said.

This year, most of the money raised from the walk will go to Heroes & Horses, an organization in Clinton County.

"It just helps veterans with PTSD come in and re-associate with horses. Believe it or not, horses tell you what is wrong with you when you don't even know it," said Vickie Hancock of Horses & Heroes.

If you would like to donate to Ryan's cause, you can do so here.