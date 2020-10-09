Veterans speak up during National Suicide Prevention Month

On average 22 veterans commit suicide daily in the United States.I

MONTGOMERY, Pa. — A few Military veterans and active service members gathered at the Clinton Township Fire Department in Lycoming County to talk about a subject that means a lot to them, Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome or PTSD, and suicides among veterans

"On average, every four months I get a phone call, I get a phone call saying 'hey SGT. Major did you hear?' When I hear those several words, did you hear, I know exactly what is going to follow and it breaks my heart, it really does," said retired United States Army member Kevin Bittenbender.

"It's not easy to talk about. When people hear that somebody has PTSD they almost put them in a different category of people," said Gus Bird of the Army National Guard.

According to a survey done by the veterans' affairs on average 22 veterans commit suicide every day in the United States.

"They came up with 22. Is 22 an accurate number? Absolutely not. That number is extremely higher. They left 13 states out of that survey and those include California, Texas, and Pennsylvania," said Bittenbender.

Bruce Lundrigan is a retired Navy Seal. He says he struggles with PTSD and admits that he tried to take his own life.

"Saw some bad things, came home and my wife said I wasn't the same person I was when I went in," said former Navy Seal Bruce Lundrigan.

But now he wants to use his experience to help others.

"I'm alive here to tell everyone else look, no matter what it is, don't be ashamed. Don't feel weak, it takes courage, if you're a veteran, you have courage," said Lundrigan.

Any military vets dealing with extreme depression or PTSD are urged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.