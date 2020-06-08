Veterans receive new American flags

A group of veterans in Renovo received five new American flags for their memorial bridge.

RENOVO, Pa. — Military veterans in Clinton County recently gathered at the 16th Street Park in Renovo to receive five brand new American Flags. The flags were presented to 95-year-old John Curcio by U.S. Congressman Fred Keller.

"We visited our memorial because we send for flags for our Gold Star Mothers Bridge and Mr. Keller and them wanted to present them formally, so that is very nice. We have been doing this for years," said John Curcio, a World War II vet.

The flags will soon be flown on the Gold Star Mothers Bridge at Hyner.

"The Gold Star Mothers Bridge at Hyner represents mothers who have lost children, brothers, and sisters in the military in the time of war," said Fred Miller, a U.S. Army veteran.

"It means that we are taking care of them and looking after the Gold Star Mothers Bridge and always remembering. There is like 50-something Gold Star families from this little area," said Curcio.

Curcio flew in 35 missions for the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II. He tells Newswatch 16 that this ceremony meant the world to him and he appreciates his fellow veterans for putting on this event.

"It was very honorable, yes, very honorable. I wish I could get around better and do more, but I do the best I can," said Curcio.

"We wanted to present them and make a special day out of it for Mr. Curcio who is a World War II vet, 95 years old, was in the U.S. Army Air Corps at that time, but yeah, it's exciting for us," said Miller.