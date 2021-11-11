Veterans Day memorial in Lycoming County

The 11th annual Veterans Day memorial at the Montoursville Cemetery was the biggest turnout in the event's history.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — The sound of bagpipes echoed across the Montoursville Cemetery on Thursday. It was all a part of the 11th annual Veterans Day memorial that is held at the cemetery.

Around 200 people came to witness the event.

"About 70 or 80 is what we would expect, and probably around 200 people today. I was totally blown away," said U.S. Navy veteran Michael Wall.

Last year, the ceremony was held virtually because of the pandemic. Organizers were thrilled to be able to host the event in person this year.

"The vets are so appreciative of this. We are recognizing them, and they don't always get that," said Carol Savoy, an organizer of the event.

Third graders from Lyter Elementary School in Montoursville thanked veterans for their service through song.

Eight members from the Pennsylvania State Police also showed up to offer their thanks to those that served in our country's military.

"This was probably the most moving one. We have done this for ten years, and by far, this has been the most moving memorial," said Wall.

Throughout the event, veterans who are both alive and those that have since passed were honored.

George Rodgers served in the Navy during the Vietnam era. He told Newswatch 16 what this day means to him.

"To realize the honor and the privilege of serving and remembering all the sacrifices that have gone on before, during, and in the future," said Rodgers.