Vaccines coming to UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport

Vaccines will be administered to frontline health care workers on Friday in Williamsport.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — In just a few days, UPMC Susquehanna will be receiving its first shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine. According to medical professionals at the hospital, the vaccines will be administered this week.

"We have vaccines coming our way, it will be here in Williamsport on Thursday and also at our Wellsboro hospital and our Cole hospital in Coudersport, Pennsylvania. Then we will distribute it to our frontline workers on Friday," said Dr. David Lopatofsky of UPMC Susquehanna.

"I feel like it is really going to change the course of the pandemic right now and I feel like it brings a lot of hope for the future and next year," said UPMC nurse Caroline McNamara.

Caroline McNamara is an ICU nurse. She will be one of the first to receive the vaccine.

"This feels like a sigh of relief, like we can work this hard for a long time but we can't keep it up forever. We will do what we can but the vaccine is going to make a huge difference," said McNamara.

The vaccines will be administered in staggered phases. Hospital staff will be first and then patients.

"The priority is frontline staff and then we will do other support staff throughout all the practices within and outside the hospital and then the priority is for patients that live in long term care in the nursing homes," said Dr. Lopatofsky.

The vaccine will allow hospitals like UPMC to not worry about working with a limited staff because of quarantines.

"Just the fact that we are not going to have nurses out sick as much and we will have better staffing and better ratios, it will be really good for everyone," said McNamara.