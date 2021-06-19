Vaccine clinic held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — During the Juneteenth Celebration in Williamsport, attendees were able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
River Valley Health and Dental hosted the clinic at Brandon Park, where both the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson shots were distributed.
Health care workers say they are trying to get shots into as many arms as possible.
"We've reliably been about 5-10 percent behind the whole state. So we thought it was really important - one that we attend here and that we're also reaching out to some of the other businesses in the area. So of the barbershops, restaurants, and things like that, just so we can sort of meet people where they are," said Kayla Richardson with River Valley Health and Dental.
The first 50 people to get vaccinated received a Sheetz gift card at the clinic in Bill Town.