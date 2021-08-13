Vaccinations on the rise in Lycoming County

Officials say college students account for most of the demand.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Medical professionals at UPMC Williamsport say the demand for the COVID vaccine is growing as the Delta variant continues to cause a spike in cases across the country.

According to health care workers, there was a steady decrease in vaccinations, but those numbers are now trending upwards.

UPMC Williamsport's clinical director says college students account for most of the demand, especially with the school year right around the corner.

"We're now averaging about 50 to 60 requests per week. So as long as the demand is there, we will continue to offer vaccines and encourage vaccines," said Heather Stafford, UPMC Williamsport Clinical Director.