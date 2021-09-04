Uptown Music Collective ready to take the stage

It is one of the first times during the ongoing pandemic that the students will have a live audience.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Uptown Music Collective is bringing back live shows this month. The music school in downtown Williamsport is well known for its big performances at the Williamsport Community Arts Center.

"This will be the third time we get back on the stage during the pandemic. I think we have 350 tickets available per show, and we are excited and grateful that we have the opportunity to do it," Jared Mondell said.

The upcoming show is called "Good Times, Bad Times" and it is a tribute to Led Zeppelin. There will be three live performances. One of the shows will be streamed for folks who feel more comfortable staying at home

"They are happening next weekend on the 16th and 17th at the Community Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, and we also have a matinee on Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock."

Only 350 audience members will be permitted into the show because of the ongoing pandemic.

"Everything is pretty much CDC and state-regulated as far as masks, social distancing. People are only sitting in groups of two or four," Mondell said. "It is a 2,000-plus seat auditorium and we are only opening 350 seats."

The Uptown Music Collective is not only excited to welcome back guests but also is happy to see the students perform again.

"Any opportunity that our students get to perform, they eat up and get really excited about. We are excited to give them this opportunity because again that contributes to their sense of normalcy."