WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — 2022 has its fair share of adorable new additions so far.

UPMC Williamsport announced the first baby born in the new year at the hospital along High Street.

Alyssa Hunter and Bailee Maradeo welcomed their new bundle of joy, Ophelia, into the world on Saturday at 11:10 a.m.

Ophelia is nine pounds, two ounces, and 21-inches long.

Mom, dad, and baby are all doing well.