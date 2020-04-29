UPMC urges people to seek care if needed

Hospital visits for people with issues unrelated to the coronavirus are down 50 percent across the state during the crisis.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Medical professionals at UPMC Susquehanna are urging people with urgent health problems to seek care at the hospital.

Dr. Michael Lazar, UPMC Regional Medical Director, said hospital visits for people with issues unrelated to Covid-19 are down 50 percent across the state during the crisis.

"Patients with symptoms of the potential COVID illness with short of breath and high fevers were asked to not visit the emergency room, that guidance isn't true for anybody else," Dr. Lazar said. "Things you would have gone to the emergency room for before you still need to go for now."

He said that some people with urgent health problems are afraid to visit the hospital and that it one the safest places to be.

"A lot of it might be people ignoring the symptoms they are having for fear of coming to the emergency room an either taking up resources from someone who is sick or catching this Covid-19 disease," Dr. Lazar explained. "There is a very little chance of contamination here, as a matter of fact of the patients we've had, we've had no in-hospital transmission of Covid-19 from one patient to a provider or another patient."

Delayed and postponed procedures for less severe health problems are beginning to resume at UPMC.

"As the statewide restrictions reduce, we are going to try and get everybody back on the books because patients who had like a mild heart disease are progressing to the point of something more serious," Dr. Lazar said.

Hospital workers say they are continuing to monitor the coronavirus in the region.