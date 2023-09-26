UPMC to host breast cancer screening events

UPMC will offer a reduced price on mammograms for those eligible during appointment events in October.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — As we approach Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a doctor at UPMC in Williamsport spoke with Newswatch 16 about the importance of breast screenings.

"So we can identify people that are at high risk for getting breast cancer in the first place. It is a way for people to find out what their actual risk is and know what types of screenings they should be completing every year," said Dr. Susan Branton, a breast health specialist.

Mammograms are one of the most effective ways to detect breast cancer. Doctors say when cancer is not detected early, there is a long and tough road to recovery.

"When we start to identify cancers in stage 3 or stage 4, that means we will need to offer more aggressive treatments," Dr. Branton added. "Chemotherapy or higher doses of radiation therapy in order to treat those patients."

UPMC will host affordable breast cancer screenings throughout the month of October. The price of mammograms will be lowered to $55 for those with financial restrictions.

"That is a way to reach out to members of our community who are uninsured or underinsured and it is open to all of those patients," she said.

Data collected by the American Cancer Society shows that breast cancer screenings dropped by at least 3 percent nationally between 2019 and 2021. Doctors encourage more people to advocate for screenings.

"You can be an encourager of getting your friends to screen, getting your relatives to screen," Dr. Branton stated. "So sisters, mothers and grandparents can all be involved in activating the screening process."

Appointments are limited, and it is necessary to call the phone number of the location that is most convenient to you. Be sure to mention $55 mammograms when scheduling your appointment. Mammograms must be prepaid by cash or check.

Dates and locations are as follows:

UPMC Muncy, 215 E. Water St. Saturday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 21 8 a.m. to noon 570-321-2545

UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave. Thursday, Oct. 12 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 570-723-0160