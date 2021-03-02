UPMC Susquehanna provides a COVID-19 update

Dr. Rutul Dalal of UPMC Susquehanna says cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are on the decline in the region.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Medical professionals at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport like what they see with recent COVID-19 data in the region.

Dr. Rutul Dalal told Newswatch 16 that hospitalizations, deaths, and positive tests have all been on a downward trend since January 8.

"There is still circulating virus around but less morbidity and less people being admitted into the hospital and among them, even less people ending up on ventilators," said Dr. Dalal.

For now, Dr. Dalal says he is cautiously optimistic. Even though cases are trending downwards, he says we still have a long way to go with vaccinations and dealing with new strains.

"The bigger concerns I have are two things. One, if a false sense of security is created after people take the vaccines and the second being the new strains which are coming up, and the South African strain definitely worries me."

The hospital system hopes to be receiving more vaccines within the next two weeks. UPMC is working on a plan to vaccinate those 65 years and older who have a hard time getting out of their homes.

"Among people above the age of 65, we will be concentrating more on senior communities staying in high rises first, because obviously, the virus can spread more easily if there are multiple floors, and followed by care going out to people who are above the age of 65 that are staying in various communities on their own."

One of the reasons our area experienced a COVID-19 spike over the holiday months was because of large family gatherings. With the Super Bowl approaching, Dr. Dalal hopes people will not be having large watch parties indoors.

"The threat is always there, and people were starved of sports for the most part of 2020, so we hope that there is not a boomerang effect like people just trying to jump in and forget about the virus and fully enjoying the finale."