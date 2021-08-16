UPMC seeing increase in demand for COVID-19 vaccine

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating shows us how UPMC plans to meet the demand for folks living in central Pennsylvania.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Medical professionals in Williamsport are seeing a dramatic increase in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the commonwealth and COVID-19 cases are surging, more people are looking to get vaccinated. Medical professionals at UPMC say vaccine demand has increased 600 percent in the central Pennsylvania region over the last week.

"We are now averaging about 50 to 60 requests per week, so as long as the demand is there, we will continue to offer the vaccine and encourage the vaccine," said Heather Stafford, UPMC Williamsport

This comes as most counties in central Pennsylvania rise to the CDC's "substantial" or "high" levels of COVID-19 transmission.

Officials at UPMC also credit some of the increased demand to age groups who are less vulnerable.

"As colleges are coming back into play and schools are back in session, I think those are some of the age populations that we are seeing now that are a part of this increase in demand for vaccines," Stafford said.

UPMC is currently offering vaccine clinics out of their building on Brandon Avenue in Williamsport. This week they will be opening more time slots and days for vaccines.

"We were down to one day a week, which is Tuesday evenings. As demand increases, we are looking to add on additional days or expand into evening hours so we can get more people in."

UPMC hopes the demand for vaccines continues to increase. Medical professionals say getting vaccinated not only helps slow down the spread of the virus but will also help keep you out of the hospital.