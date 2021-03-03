UPMC provides COVID-19 vaccine update

More than 3,000 people in central Pennsylvania have been vaccinated by UPMC.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Medical professionals at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport say COVID-19 numbers in the region are much better than a year ago when the pandemic began. The hospital has shut down all but one of its dedicated COVID-19 units.

"We were around 95, 96, 97 average number of patients at any given time in the hospital at UPMC Williamsport, and now we are in single digits," said Dr. Rutul Dalal.

UPMC Susquehanna has ramped up vaccinations in the previous weeks. The hospital system is currently working on vaccinating people 70 years and older in the central Pennsylvania region.

"To date, 3,000 doses have been administered to community members in the north-central region, and our clinics continue to fill up across the region."

With the weather warming up, Dr. Rutul Dalal believes vaccination efforts will continue to improve.

"I have a good feeling, you know, hopefully, by mid-April or the third week of April, that even the age group of people between 18-64 without co-morbidities will get shots in their arms."

Even after getting the vaccine, Dr. Dalal says it is still extremely important to wear a mask and social distance.

"Asymptomatic transition of the virus still continues, and even if it is 5 to 10 percent chance, you don't want to risk giving it to your uncles, your aunts, your mom, or your dad."