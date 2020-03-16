UPMC Officials preparing for coronavirus

UPMC officials met at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport to talk about the possible spread of the coronavirus in Lycoming County.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — As more cases arise in the state of Pennsylvania, officials at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport want the public to know that they are prepared if the virus reaches Lycoming County.

"The communities we serve can be assured that UPMC facilities are safe and our staff are well equipped and trained to properly care for any patient with COVID-19," said UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Lopatofsky.

Hospital officials recently gathered to discuss topics related to public safety during this pandemic.

"This virus is actually spread like the common cold or the flu, people most at risk of contracting COVID-19 are those who have traveled to places where there is spread of this infection and have been exposed to someone who has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19," said Dr. Rutul Dalal.

UPMC announced that their hospital in the south side of Pittsburgh is opening a collection site later this week that will be used to strictly test for the coronavirus. Dr. Rutul Dalal says UPMC Susquehanna may open one soon if its deemed necessary.

"There haven't been any infections in this area so if and when we start seeing a spike and see your questions come in to a health care provider in the region and feel the demand, then we will open up that site."

Although UPMC Susquehanna does not have a dedicated collection site, people that do show symptoms of COVID-19 can still come to the hospital to be tested and results will be sent to the Department of Health in Harrisburg.

"Here we will collect samples, two different samples. One from the nose and one from the back of your throat."

Dr. Dalal told Newswatch 16 what you need to do if you are showing symptoms and feel like you should be tested.