New Imaging Department unveiled at UPMC Muncy

MUNCY, Pa. — UPMC Muncy in Lycoming County has undergone a bit of a makeover. Hospital staff unveiled the newly renovated Imaging department.

"We spent a lot of time upgrading our equipment, the layout, to improve storage and how we keep things out of sight from our patients but still offer a nice environment that they feel comfortable in," said Jeff Kemmler, a manager at UPMC Muncy.

The state-of-the-art imaging department comes fully equipped. And that includes a brand-new CT scanner. The upgraded equipment will provide quicker and more accurate results for patients.

"Modernized our equipment to the point where we are all digital. So, we can image with less radiation and faster," added Kemmler. "Our CT scanner is a 128-slice CT scanner, so it is like four or five times more than what we did before."

Kemmler says the upgrades were needed to provide better care to the hospital's patients. He added that the renovations provide more space for the hospital staff to work.

"Litters, wheelchairs, and carts are hard to store. You can't tuck them in a corner or keep them in a room. They have to be accessible, so we have little storage alcoves built in," said Kemmler.

The upgrade has been in the works since 2018. However, the finished product was delayed because of the pandemic and supply chain issues. But now, it's ready to provide many different types of services.

"For coming to the emergency room, if they have fallen, there are trauma protocols which we do imaging for. Chest pain, strokes, belly pain, we could do ultrasounds, we can do CT scans, and we can do ultrasounds for pregnancies," Kemmler stated.

All the services in the imaging department are open and ready to go. The waiting room will be opened in the coming days.