UPMC hosts vaccine clinic in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — UPMC hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Hope Enterprises in Williamsport on Saturday.

It's the first mass vaccination clinic to be held in the Williamsport-area.

Officials at the clinic say more than 2,500 people can get their shots per day here.

The health system hopes to hold clinics every weekend to help meet the demand for shots.

"Demand for the vaccine has been steady. Not so overwhelming for our area that we haven't been able to keep up pace. And UPMC Williamsport has been fortunate to continue to get vaccines from the Department of Health to help us meet our demand, and we're very grateful for that," said Heather Stafford with UPMC.