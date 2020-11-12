An example of caring for each other during the pandemic

Samantha Branton, a college student from Lycoming County is making a social sacrifice so her mom can keep working at the hospital.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Samantha Branton is currently a freshman at the University of Pittsburgh.

The South Williamsport native is home from school on Christmas break, but for her, this is no ordinary time off from school.

"I haven't been able to see any of my high school friends since I came home, and I mostly just stay home and bake a lot and making sure I don't bring any virus home to my mom so she can stay working," said Branton.

Samantha's mom, Dr. Susan Branton, works at UPMC in Williamsport.

With Samantha coming home from college and Dr. Branton working in a hospital, they have to take some cautious measures to protect each other from COVID-19.

"Since she has come home, unfortunately, in order to protect me, she has had to restrict some of her social opportunities that a college student would normally have on their break from school," said Dr. Susan Branton, UPMC Susquehanna.

"I had to think that I don't want to make anyone sick and don't want to get any of my family members sick. My mom, I hear a lot about her patients and how like they speak so highly of her, so I want to make sure she is able to stay here, and I just have to think about that when I'm making that sacrifice," said Samantha.

Dr. Branton says both her career and personal time at home have been very different because of the pandemic. But one thing she isn't new to is wearing a mask.

"Wearing a mask has been a big part of my life for a long time in the operating room, and so now it has sort of rolled out into everyday life," said Dr. Branton.

Samantha says she will even disinfect her home daily and even wear a mask.