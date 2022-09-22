Furniture maker responds to lawsuit over injured Little Leaguer

The lawsuit was filed by the parents of the boy seriously injured after falling from a bunk bed at the Little League World Series tournament.

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — An update on the lawsuit filed by the parents of the boy seriously injured after falling from a bunk bed at the start of this year's Little League World Series tournament.

A Philadelphia law firm filed the lawsuit on behalf of Easton Oliverson's family, saying the upper bunk failed to have a proper railing to protect him.

It blames Little League for having the bed and the furniture maker, Savoy Contract Furniture in Montoursville, for making them.

Today, Savoy responded to the suit, saying, in part, "our standard operating procedure when quoting single beds that have bunking capability is adding guard rails and ladders."

It also said, "there are two warning labels affixed to each bed recommending the use of guard rails and ladders to any bed bunked or lofted."

The lawsuit seeks at least $50,000, plus punitive damages.