Two women charged with child endangerment in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Two women face child endangerment charges in Lycoming County after allegedly keeping children in deplorable conditions.
Police say Crystal Zamorski and Destiney Kellar asked their neighbors to watch the kids at their apartment along Hepburn Street.
The neighbors declined but then heard yelling from the apartment.
They found three children locked in a dirty room.
Officials say the apartment was filled with bugs, feces, and mold.
Both women are behind bars.
